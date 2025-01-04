Drones Swarm Koege Marina, Triggering Security Concerns

Danish authorities are investigating reports of approximately 20 drones over Koege Marina, located southwest of Copenhagen. According to regional police, officers witnessed four large drones at the site upon their arrival.

The police were alerted by a witness who claimed to have seen about 20 drones swiftly vanish into Koege Bay. No permissions had been issued for flying drones in the area at that time.

In light of worries over Russian hybrid threats and the conflict in Ukraine, the police are also considering other drone sightings in the region.

