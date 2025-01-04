Tragic Loss: Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Accident
Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their condolences and urged authorities to implement safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in inclement weather.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck the Indian Army as three soldiers were killed in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The incident, caused by poor weather conditions, resulted in two additional injuries, underscoring the challenging environments soldiers face daily.
Expressing grief over the incident, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Through posts on social media platform X, they lauded the unwavering dedication of the soldiers.
Earlier reports indicated a similar mishap in Poonch, taking the lives of five soldiers. Party leaders urged authorities to adopt stringent measures to better safeguard military personnel against treacherous weather conditions moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Stages Protest in Guwahati Against Rahul Gandhi Over Misconduct Allegations
Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Faces Allegations Post-Parliament Scuffle
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Maharashtra Visit Amidst Parbhani Violence
Rahul Gandhi Summoned Over Electoral Remarks: A Legal Battle Unfolds
Parliament Clash: Union Minister Demands Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Alleged Scuffle