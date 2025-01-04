Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Accident

Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their condolences and urged authorities to implement safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:57 IST
Tragic Loss: Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the Indian Army as three soldiers were killed in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The incident, caused by poor weather conditions, resulted in two additional injuries, underscoring the challenging environments soldiers face daily.

Expressing grief over the incident, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Through posts on social media platform X, they lauded the unwavering dedication of the soldiers.

Earlier reports indicated a similar mishap in Poonch, taking the lives of five soldiers. Party leaders urged authorities to adopt stringent measures to better safeguard military personnel against treacherous weather conditions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025