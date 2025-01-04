Punjab Minister Urges Centre to Break Farmer Stalemate
Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has called for Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's intervention to resolve the ongoing protest by farmers, led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on hunger strike for legal guarantees and support. Khuddian highlights the necessity of addressing farmers' grievances swiftly.
Punjab's Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has requested immediate intervention from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address the ongoing farmer protests in the state. The call for action aims to break the deadlock as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike demanding legal guarantees on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
In a virtual meeting, Khuddian emphasized the urgency of engaging with the farmers, highlighting their critical situation at the Punjab-Haryana border. He expressed the Punjab government's unwavering support for the farmers' legitimate demands and stressed the need for quick resolution to protect Dallewal's life.
Khuddian also raised concerns about agricultural sustainability, urging the Centre to provide financial aids for crop diversification and pest-resistant seeds, emphasizing the need for immediate attention to ensure the welfare and profitability of the state's farming community.
