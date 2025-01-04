Bail Granted in High-Profile Suicide Abetment Case

In a significant development, a city civil court granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag, who were implicated in a suicide abetment case following the tragic death of engineer Atul Subhash.

The 34-year-old Silicon Valley techie took his own life on December 9 in Bengaluru, citing severe harassment from his estranged wife and her family, according to allegations made by the deceased in a 40-page suicide note and a detailed video.

Subhash had accused his in-laws of coercing him into paying a substantial amount, Rs three crore, as part of divorce proceedings. Subsequently, police arrested the trio and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru to face the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)