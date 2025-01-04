Left Menu

Bail Granted in High-Profile Suicide Abetment Case

A city civil court has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother, and brother in a suicide abetment case following engineer Atul Subhash's death. Subhash alleged harassment by his estranged wife and in-laws, who reportedly demanded a three crore settlement. The case was based on his extensive suicide note and video.

In a significant development, a city civil court granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag, who were implicated in a suicide abetment case following the tragic death of engineer Atul Subhash.

The 34-year-old Silicon Valley techie took his own life on December 9 in Bengaluru, citing severe harassment from his estranged wife and her family, according to allegations made by the deceased in a 40-page suicide note and a detailed video.

Subhash had accused his in-laws of coercing him into paying a substantial amount, Rs three crore, as part of divorce proceedings. Subsequently, police arrested the trio and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru to face the legal proceedings.

