Political Blame Game Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Toxic Waste Cleanup

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav leveled accusations against the Congress government for their handling of the 1984 Union Carbide gas disaster, asserting that they failed to act on disposing of the resulting toxic waste.

In a staunch rebuttal, the Congress party criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's protracted tenure in power in the state, alleging their negligence in addressing the hazardous remnants of the catastrophe. The discord escalated during demonstrations at Pithampur, where 337 tons of the hazardous waste was recently transferred for incineration.

Highlighting a judicial directive, Yadav emphasized the BJP government's commitment under Modi's leadership to adhere to court orders to ensure safety. Meanwhile, Congress leader Umang Singhar challenged Yadav, noting the BJP's extensive control in recent decades and questioning their lack of action on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)