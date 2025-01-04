Amit Shah Criticizes Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the opulent refurbishment of his official residence. Shah labeled the house as a 'sheesh mahal,' criticizing the expenditure incurred and questioning Kejriwal's governance priorities over the last decade.

At a women's hostel inauguration, Shah elaborated on the lavish items bought for Kejriwal's residence. He accused Kejriwal, once a proponent of austere politics, of contradicting his pledges by building an extravagant property that cost Delhi taxpayers Rs 45 crore.

Pushing further, Shah criticized Kejriwal's governance, citing unmet infrastructural needs and alleged corruption scandals. As elections near, Shah asserted that the BJP would ensure "honest and accountable" governance in Delhi, pressing Kejriwal for an explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)