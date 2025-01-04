Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for lavish spending on his official residence instead of developing infrastructure in Delhi. Shah demanded accountability from Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption and negligence in governance as the Delhi elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:19 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the opulent refurbishment of his official residence. Shah labeled the house as a 'sheesh mahal,' criticizing the expenditure incurred and questioning Kejriwal's governance priorities over the last decade.

At a women's hostel inauguration, Shah elaborated on the lavish items bought for Kejriwal's residence. He accused Kejriwal, once a proponent of austere politics, of contradicting his pledges by building an extravagant property that cost Delhi taxpayers Rs 45 crore.

Pushing further, Shah criticized Kejriwal's governance, citing unmet infrastructural needs and alleged corruption scandals. As elections near, Shah asserted that the BJP would ensure "honest and accountable" governance in Delhi, pressing Kejriwal for an explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025