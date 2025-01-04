Assailants Attack Convoy in Kurram Amid Fragile Peace

In a troubling development from Kurram district in northwest Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and five others sustained injuries when their convoy was targeted by unknown assailants. This attack comes shortly after a significant peace agreement was brokered between two warring factions in the violence-stricken region.

The incident unfolded in Kojalai Baba village, situated in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, approximately 200 km southwest of Peshawar. The attack occurred during discussions between government officials and demonstrators blocking a major road, highlighting the fragility of the newly reached peace deal.

Provincial leaders, including Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, condemned the incident, calling it a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace efforts. The firing is seen as part of a broader conspiracy to derail governmental initiatives aimed at stabilizing Kurram, which witnessed substantial violence in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)