Key Witness's Murder Shakes Naya Nagar: Suspect Apprehended
The primary suspect in the murder of businessman Mohammed Tabrez Ansari in Naya Nagar has been apprehended by police. Ansari, a key witness in a criminal case, was shot dead on Friday night by unidentified attackers. The investigation is ongoing with Crime Branch Unit I leading the effort.
The critical suspect linked to the murder of businessman Mohammed Tabrez Ansari was apprehended by law enforcement in Naya Nagar. The arrest was confirmed by an official from Crime Branch Unit I, Kashimira, but the accused's name remains undisclosed.
Ansari, aged 35, a significant witness in an ongoing criminal trial, was brutally gunned down by unnamed assailants on Friday night, causing a stir in the community.
In the wake of the shocking murder, authorities are intensifying their investigation efforts, seeking to unravel the motivations and identities of the perpetrators.
