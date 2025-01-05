Key Witness's Murder Shakes Naya Nagar: Suspect Apprehended

The critical suspect linked to the murder of businessman Mohammed Tabrez Ansari was apprehended by law enforcement in Naya Nagar. The arrest was confirmed by an official from Crime Branch Unit I, Kashimira, but the accused's name remains undisclosed.

Ansari, aged 35, a significant witness in an ongoing criminal trial, was brutally gunned down by unnamed assailants on Friday night, causing a stir in the community.

In the wake of the shocking murder, authorities are intensifying their investigation efforts, seeking to unravel the motivations and identities of the perpetrators.

