A Ukrainian drone strike has claimed the life of a Russian journalist, Alexander Martemyanov, near Donetsk, as reported by the Russian media outlet Izvestia.

The attack targeted a civilian vehicle far from the line of contact, inciting condemnation from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which labeled it a 'deliberate murder' by Ukraine's government.

The incident also left four journalists injured, including two from RIA news agency and two from a local Donetsk publication, highlighting the heightened risks faced by the press amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)