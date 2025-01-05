Left Menu

Russian Reporter Killed in Drone Strike Near Donetsk

A Ukrainian drone strike near Donetsk killed Russian reporter Alexander Martemyanov. The attack targeted a civilian car far from the contact line. Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned it as a deliberate murder. The incident also injured four other journalists, raising concerns about press safety in the conflict.

Updated: 05-01-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 04:32 IST
Reporter

A Ukrainian drone strike has claimed the life of a Russian journalist, Alexander Martemyanov, near Donetsk, as reported by the Russian media outlet Izvestia.

The attack targeted a civilian vehicle far from the line of contact, inciting condemnation from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which labeled it a 'deliberate murder' by Ukraine's government.

The incident also left four journalists injured, including two from RIA news agency and two from a local Donetsk publication, highlighting the heightened risks faced by the press amid the ongoing conflict.

