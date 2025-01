Global Tensions Escalate: A World in Crisis

Political tensions are flaring as South Korea faces a national crisis centered around President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a dramatic Friday standoff between investigators and security officials.

In Ukraine, Russian forces strategically attack near Pokrovsk, aiming to disrupt supply lines, while coalition talks in Austria fail, leading Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign amid political turmoil.

Simultaneously, the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria suffers blackouts due to halted Russian gas supplies. Meanwhile, violence escalates in Gaza, peace negotiations continue, and in Haiti, additional Guatemalan troops join efforts to restore order amid gang violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)