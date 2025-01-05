Mourning and Resilience on Bourbon Street: Tragedy Sparks Unity in New Orleans

New Orleans grieved and celebrated life at a vigil on Saturday, honoring victims of a horrific attack where a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd, killing 14 people and injuring many others. A makeshift memorial grew at the site, with relatives and locals coming together in solidarity.

The driver, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former US Army soldier, was killed by police after the attack. Authorities say the assailant had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State online before carrying out the act. Bomb-making materials were later found in his home, and crude explosives were planted in the neighborhood.

With a city already famed for its resilience, residents turned the sober gathering into a celebration of life with music and dance, echoing the spirit of unity. The government is intensifying security measures, as New Orleans braces to host Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl in months to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)