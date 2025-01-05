Left Menu

Activist Calls for Independent Probe in Deshmukh Murder Case

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania criticizes the ongoing investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, calling it a 'hogwash'. She urges for an external police force to helm the probe for impartiality, alleging local police are biased due to connections with the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:56 IST
Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania has expressed serious concerns about the investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, declaring the inquiry a 'hogwash'. Damania insists that police from outside Beed should lead the investigation to ensure transparency and uncover the truth.

Deshmukh was reportedly killed for opposing an extortion racket linked to a windmill project. The state's CID Special Investigation Team is tasked with investigating both the murder and the associated extortion case. Damania, however, casts doubt on the credibility of Beed police due to their alleged connections with main accused Walmik Karad.

Damania claims political figures are obstructing justice, alleging harassment and biased police conduct. She has urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla to intervene. Arrests have been made in both the murder and extortion cases, but concerns about impartiality persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

