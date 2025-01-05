Judicial Training Cancelled Amid Bangladesh-India Tensions

Bangladesh's interim government has cancelled a scheduled training program for 50 judges and judicial officers in India, according to a law ministry spokesman who offered no further details. The decision aligns with a directive reportedly issued by Bangladesh's Supreme Court.

The training, set to begin on February 10 at India's National and State Judicial Academies in Madhya Pradesh, aimed to educate various judicial officers. It was expected to be funded by the Indian government.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries after political instability in Bangladesh and attacks on Hindu communities. Concerns have been raised by New Delhi, especially following the arrest of a Hindu monk in a sedition case.

