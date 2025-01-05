Tragedy in Talar Pahadi: Teenage Rage Leads to Double Homicide

In a horrific incident in Talar Pahadi village, a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents by attacking them with an axe, authorities reported on Sunday. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the Rajgarh area.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, the young suspect was struggling with mental health issues. The violent episode unfolded on Saturday as the boy harmed himself with the axe. When his grandparents, Pitambar and Hiravati, attempted to intervene, they fell victim to his fury.

The teenager, who sustained injuries during the attack, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The local police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are actively underway. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

