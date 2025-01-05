Left Menu

Tragedy in Talar Pahadi: Teenage Rage Leads to Double Homicide

A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe in the Rajgarh area. The boy, suffering from mental health issues, was injured while attacking them. Police have filed a murder case and are investigating, while the teenager receives medical treatment, and post-mortems are conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:56 IST
Tragedy in Talar Pahadi: Teenage Rage Leads to Double Homicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrific incident in Talar Pahadi village, a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents by attacking them with an axe, authorities reported on Sunday. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the Rajgarh area.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, the young suspect was struggling with mental health issues. The violent episode unfolded on Saturday as the boy harmed himself with the axe. When his grandparents, Pitambar and Hiravati, attempted to intervene, they fell victim to his fury.

The teenager, who sustained injuries during the attack, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The local police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are actively underway. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025