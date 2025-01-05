Tragedy in Talar Pahadi: Teenage Rage Leads to Double Homicide
A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe in the Rajgarh area. The boy, suffering from mental health issues, was injured while attacking them. Police have filed a murder case and are investigating, while the teenager receives medical treatment, and post-mortems are conducted.
- Country:
- India
In a horrific incident in Talar Pahadi village, a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents by attacking them with an axe, authorities reported on Sunday. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the Rajgarh area.
According to the Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, the young suspect was struggling with mental health issues. The violent episode unfolded on Saturday as the boy harmed himself with the axe. When his grandparents, Pitambar and Hiravati, attempted to intervene, they fell victim to his fury.
The teenager, who sustained injuries during the attack, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The local police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are actively underway. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters
Royal Support: A Mental Health Initiative in Rural Norfolk
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Assault of Couple in Love
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
Investigation Launched Into Trader's Tragic Death Linked to Cooperative Bank