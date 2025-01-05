Seized Smuggled Garlic: A Scent of Illegality
Authorities seized 300 bags of Chinese garlic near Siliguri, West Bengal, reportedly smuggled from China. The Sashastra Seema Bal acted on intelligence and intercepted two pick-up vans in Rathkhola. While the smugglers escaped, an investigation is underway into the illegal importation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in northern West Bengal seized a significant cache of garlic allegedly smuggled from China, according to officials who discussed the bust on Sunday.
Following a tip-off, the Sashastra Seema Bal's 41st battalion intercepted two pick-up vans in Rathkhola, located within the Naxalbari police station area. Approximately 300 bags of garlic were discovered.
The individuals suspected of smuggling managed to escape, leaving authorities to pursue an ongoing investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Garlic
- Smuggling
- West Bengal
- SSB
- China
- Seizure
- Investigation
- Naxalbari
- Rathkhola
- Darjeeling
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Make Major Arrest Following Arms Seizure
Escalating Tensions: China's Military Moves Around Taiwan Raise Alarms
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters
China's Record-Breaking Spacewalk and Amazon's New Species Discovery
Sri Lanka and China's Diplomatic Tango: A BRI Focus