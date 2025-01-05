Left Menu

Seized Smuggled Garlic: A Scent of Illegality

Authorities seized 300 bags of Chinese garlic near Siliguri, West Bengal, reportedly smuggled from China. The Sashastra Seema Bal acted on intelligence and intercepted two pick-up vans in Rathkhola. While the smugglers escaped, an investigation is underway into the illegal importation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:33 IST
Authorities in northern West Bengal seized a significant cache of garlic allegedly smuggled from China, according to officials who discussed the bust on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, the Sashastra Seema Bal's 41st battalion intercepted two pick-up vans in Rathkhola, located within the Naxalbari police station area. Approximately 300 bags of garlic were discovered.

The individuals suspected of smuggling managed to escape, leaving authorities to pursue an ongoing investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

