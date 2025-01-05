Seized Smuggled Garlic: A Scent of Illegality

Authorities in northern West Bengal seized a significant cache of garlic allegedly smuggled from China, according to officials who discussed the bust on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, the Sashastra Seema Bal's 41st battalion intercepted two pick-up vans in Rathkhola, located within the Naxalbari police station area. Approximately 300 bags of garlic were discovered.

The individuals suspected of smuggling managed to escape, leaving authorities to pursue an ongoing investigation into the matter.

