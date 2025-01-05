Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Talks Amidst Rising Death Toll
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least nine Palestinians, raising the weekend death toll to 97. Efforts by U.S. and Arab mediators to broker a ceasefire continue. The strikes are part of Israel's response to Hamas attacks in October, with significant casualties reported on both sides.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified over the weekend as Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed at least nine Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This brings the total weekend death toll to 97, according to Palestinian medics. Attempts by U.S. and Arab mediators to negotiate a ceasefire deal have been accelerated amidst the rising tensions.
Israeli airstrikes targeted households in both the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza and Jabalia in the north, with no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding these specific incidents. Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry, under Hamas control, reported that strikes throughout the territory have resulted in the deaths of at least 88 Palestinians and injuries to over 200 in recent days.
As the search for survivors continues, Israeli forces claim to have targeted over 100 sites across Gaza, including Hamas militants and rocket launchers. As the U.S. President-elect and other international mediators push for a ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens with thousands displaced and casualties mounting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
