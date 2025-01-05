Israel Assists Ex-Soldier Amidst War Crime Allegations

Israel has facilitated the departure of a former soldier from Brazil, following legal action initiated by a group claiming Israelis committed war crimes in Gaza, supported by evidence from social media.

This revelation, confirmed by Israel's Foreign Ministry, underscores growing legal challenges facing Israeli nationals abroad. Israel labels these charges as actions by "anti-Israel elements" and warns its citizens against social media posts linked to military operations.

The Brazilian investigation, prompted by the Hind Rajab Foundation, highlights mounting scrutiny over Israel's activities in Gaza, raising concerns about the broader implications for Israeli soldiers traveling internationally.

