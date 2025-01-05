Daylight Robbery Chaos at Odisha's Gold Jewellery Store
The Odisha crime branch's Special Task Force (STF) is probing a daylight robbery at a Jajpur district jewellery store, resulting in two fatalities. The incident involved five gunmen. Security has been increased, and two suspects were captured by locals.
On Sunday, Odisha crime branch's Special Task Force (STF) started an investigation into the brazen daylight robbery of a gold jewellery shop in Jajpur district, where two people died, according to a police report.
STF members inspected the crime scene at Panikoli, accompanied by a scientific team. By scrutinizing the jewellery store and its surroundings, they aim to understand the sequence of events better.
In the wake of the incident, security measures have been bolstered at Panikoili, with armed police stationed at key locations. Initial reports indicate the assailants, speaking in Hindi, might be outsiders. Authorities have seized a motorcycle and a handgun, which are potential leads in the case.
