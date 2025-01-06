Left Menu

Activist Jarange's Remarks Spark Controversy in Maharashtra

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is accused of making defamatory statements against minister Dhananjay Munde, inciting societal division. The controversy stems from remarks made during a rally concerning the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, triggering backlash and protests from Munde's supporters.

activist
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Beed district, police have filed an FIR against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. Allegations include defamatory remarks against minister Dhananjay Munde, accused of fostering division amid societal lines, according to police reports.

The complaint, lodged by Tukaram Aghav at Parli police station, was based on Jarange's statements during a Parbhani rally. Jarange's claims implicated NCP Minister Munde in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, prompting a fiery backlash from Munde's supporters who staged protests demanding action against Jarange.

The controversial remarks emerge amidst a wider investigation by a Special Investigation Team looking into Deshmukh's murder, which has been complicated by underlying caste tensions. Deshmukh, a Maratha, opposed an extortion attempt linked to a windmill project. Seven arrests have followed, including Walmik Karad, associated with Munde, in connection to the extortion case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

