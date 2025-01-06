Uttar Pradesh's Political Conspiracy Unfolds: Ashish Patel Speaks Out

In a charged political scene, Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister, Ashish Patel, claims that adversaries are orchestrating a conspiracy against him and his party, Apna Dal (S). He is concerned about efforts to discredit his political career alongside Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

The controversy stems from allegations by Patel's sister-in-law, Pallavi Patel, a Samajwadi Party MLA, who asserts corruption in the Technical Education Department's appointments. She claims officials have subverted service rules to sway appointments, leading her to protest in the Assembly.

Patel insists the allegations are baseless and politically driven. Defending the integrity of his department's promotion processes, he highlights that most beneficiaries belonged to deprived and OBC communities. Persistent in his fight for truth, Patel affirms his resilience, drawing strength from his lineage as a 'descendant of Sardar Patel, the Iron Man.'

(With inputs from agencies.)