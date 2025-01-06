South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Stand-Off Intensifies

South Korea's anti-corruption watchdog has urged police intervention to implement an arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, stemming from insurrection allegations. The move follows a thwarted attempt due to resistance by presidential guards.

With the warrant's expiry looming, critics express frustration at the graft agency's inefficacy in the case. Yoon's legal team contests the agency's jurisdiction over insurrection accusations.

Tensions rise as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Korea, amid the political tumult triggered by Yoon's brief martial law enactment. The CIO, while competent in investigations, lacks prosecutorial power.

