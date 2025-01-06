Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Stand-Off Intensifies

South Korea's anti-corruption agency requested police assistance in executing an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a failed attempt. Investigators allege Yoon incited insurrection. Amidst political unrest, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting South Korea to discuss bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 06:38 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Stand-Off Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's anti-corruption watchdog has urged police intervention to implement an arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, stemming from insurrection allegations. The move follows a thwarted attempt due to resistance by presidential guards.

With the warrant's expiry looming, critics express frustration at the graft agency's inefficacy in the case. Yoon's legal team contests the agency's jurisdiction over insurrection accusations.

Tensions rise as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Korea, amid the political tumult triggered by Yoon's brief martial law enactment. The CIO, while competent in investigations, lacks prosecutorial power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025