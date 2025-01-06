Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post

A young man has been accused of threatening to harm Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police authorities announced Monday. The alleged perpetrator, Hitesh Dhende from Thane city, is reportedly being sought for apprehension following the lodging of an FIR.

Law enforcement officials stated that Dhende used derogatory terms and issued lethal threats on social media against the deputy CM. This led to the filing of charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint by a Shiv Sena activist.

The investigation remains underway as officials work to locate Dhende and gather more information related to the incident.

