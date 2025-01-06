Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post
A 26-year-old man from Thane has been booked for allegedly threatening Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Police are searching for the accused, Hitesh Dhende, who purportedly used derogatory language and issued threats on social media. Charges have been filed under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
A young man has been accused of threatening to harm Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police authorities announced Monday. The alleged perpetrator, Hitesh Dhende from Thane city, is reportedly being sought for apprehension following the lodging of an FIR.
Law enforcement officials stated that Dhende used derogatory terms and issued lethal threats on social media against the deputy CM. This led to the filing of charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint by a Shiv Sena activist.
The investigation remains underway as officials work to locate Dhende and gather more information related to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIR
- Thane
- Deputy CM
- Eknath Shinde
- threat
- social media
- Maharashtra
- police
- Hitesh Dhende
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Red Sea Tensions Escalate: US Navy's 'Friendly Fire' Incident Highlights Growing Threat
Maharashtra CM Allocates Key Portfolios Amid Speculation
Social Media Drama: Diljit Dosanjh Denies Blocking AP Dhillon
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's Plea for Justice
EU's Stand Against Illegal Immigration Threats