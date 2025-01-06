Left Menu

Security Forces Nab Drug Carriers in Manipur Sting

Security forces arrested two individuals in Manipur's Churachandpur district for transporting illegal drugs in a four-wheeler. A random search revealed 776 gm of brown sugar and 537 Yaba tablets. Additionally, a banned Kangleipak Communist Party member was arrested for extortion in Kakching district.

Security forces achieved a notable victory in Manipur's battle against illegal drugs with the arrest of two individuals over the weekend. The arrests took place in Churachandpur district during a routine vehicle check, where officials discovered a stash of illegal drugs, including brown sugar and Yaba tablets.

According to the police, the bust occurred at Khuga in Matta village on Sunday. The suspects were apprehended while driving a four-wheeler loaded with 776 gm of brown sugar and 537 Yaba tablets, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine.

In a separate operation in Kakching district, police captured a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group. The individual was wanted for alleged involvement in extortion activities, furthering the crackdown on crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

