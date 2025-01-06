Left Menu

Five Charged in Chilling Murder of Indian National in US

In the U.S., five Indian-origin men face murder charges for the death of an Indian man, Kuldeep Kumar, in Manchester Township. Authorities discovered his body with multiple gunshot wounds, leading to the arrest of Sandeep Kumar and others. Investigations revealed a conspiracy to commit murder.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five Indian-origin men have been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old Indian man in the United States, as announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Sandeep Kumar, 34, from New York, faces charges related to the murder of Kuldeep Kumar in Manchester Township on October 22, 2024. The involvement of other defendants, Sourav Kumar, Gaurav Singh, Nirmal Singh, and Gurdeep Singh, was also indicated.

An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies revealed that Kuldeep, reported missing on October 26, was found in a decomposed state. His death was attributed to multiple gunshot wounds. The accused are now in custody, detained pending extradition to New Jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

