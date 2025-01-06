Five Charged in Chilling Murder of Indian National in US

Five Indian-origin men have been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old Indian man in the United States, as announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Sandeep Kumar, 34, from New York, faces charges related to the murder of Kuldeep Kumar in Manchester Township on October 22, 2024. The involvement of other defendants, Sourav Kumar, Gaurav Singh, Nirmal Singh, and Gurdeep Singh, was also indicated.

An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies revealed that Kuldeep, reported missing on October 26, was found in a decomposed state. His death was attributed to multiple gunshot wounds. The accused are now in custody, detained pending extradition to New Jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)