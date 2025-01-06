Kurram District Under Section 144: A Bid for Peace

In a decisive move to curb the escalating violence in Kurram district, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has enforced Section 144 for two months. This decree aims to restore peace following a recent attack on a government convoy that left a top district official injured.

The ban, which prohibits the display of arms and public assemblies of five or more people, was agreed upon at a high-level meeting spearheaded by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The government's tough stance also includes barring all public gatherings along the main Parachinar highway between the Tari and Chapri areas.

This preventive measure follows an assault on a government convoy that critically injured Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and seven others. The attack came shortly after a peace agreement was brokered between the rival Alizai and Bagan tribes, highlighting the fragile state of sectarian harmony in the region. Identified attackers now face legal repercussions, with efforts in place to capture them and their accomplices.

