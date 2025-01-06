Left Menu

Crime Syndicate's Murder Plot: Anmol Bishnoi's Reign of Terror

Anmol Bishnoi allegedly ordered the murder of NCP politician Baba Siddique to instill terror through his crime syndicate, leading to the filing of a charge sheet by Mumbai Police. The charge sheet includes 29 accused, with Bishnoi and two others still at large as police gather evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:12 IST
Anmol Bishnoi, an alleged fugitive gangster, is accused of orchestrating the assassination of NCP politician Baba Siddique to create 'an atmosphere of terror' via his crime syndicate, as detailed in a Mumbai Police charge sheet.

The extensive document lists 29 accused, with 26 already in custody, while Bishnoi and two others remain at large. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court received the charge sheet in relation to the brutal killing of Siddique on October 12, 2024, in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Police have gathered substantial evidence, including testimonies from 88 individuals, leading to judicial custody for the arrested suspects. Despite Lawrence Bishnoi's unrelated involvement, efforts are ongoing to extradite Anmol Bishnoi from the US for his alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

