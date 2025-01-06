Kerala MLA P V Anvar Granted Bail Amid Vandalism Charges
Independent Kerala legislator P V Anvar, arrested for vandalizing the District Forest Office, receives bail from a local court in Malappuram. Arrested following a protest over a tribal man's death, Anvar's custody request by police was denied. Anvar and others face charges under various acts for the incident.
In a significant development, a local court in Malappuram district granted bail to Independent Kerala legislator P V Anvar on Monday. Anvar was arrested on charges of vandalizing the District Forest Office, an incident tied to a protest over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack.
Police sought custody of Anvar for further investigation, but the court rejected their plea, granting the MLA's request for bail. Anvar had been housed in Thavanur Central Jail since his arrest on Sunday, and his release is expected after the bail execution.
Anvar, along with ten others, has been booked under the BNS and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act following a protest where around 40 people allegedly trespassed and vandalized the forest office. The group was accused of obstructing police duties during their demonstration.
