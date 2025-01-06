ED Cracks Down on Fake Officer's Extortion Scheme
The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering investigation against a conman, Sandeep Desai, who allegedly posed as an officer to extort money from individuals being probed by the ED. Desai used multiple mobile phones and posed as a senior officer to deceive his victims.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against a conman who allegedly attempted to extort money from those under investigation by the federal agency by falsely claiming he had ties to officers.
An operation conducted by the Hyderabad zonal office of the ED led to the raid of Sandeep Desai's premises on January 3, during which multiple SIM cards and mobile phones were seized, as announced on Monday.
Desai reportedly approached Suresh Kumar Agarwal, the managing director of CSK Realtors Ltd., offering assistance in exchange for money in an ongoing investigation. The ED urges individuals to verify communications by consulting the 'note on conman' link on its official website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NorthEast United FC Stages Epic Comeback Against Hyderabad FC
Blaze Erupts at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport Site
Sandeep Raturi's Casting Revolution in Hyderabad
Theatre stampede case: Hyderabad Police warn action against misleading videos, information
Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen attend book launch event in Hyderabad