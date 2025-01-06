ED Cracks Down on Fake Officer's Extortion Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against a conman who allegedly attempted to extort money from those under investigation by the federal agency by falsely claiming he had ties to officers.

An operation conducted by the Hyderabad zonal office of the ED led to the raid of Sandeep Desai's premises on January 3, during which multiple SIM cards and mobile phones were seized, as announced on Monday.

Desai reportedly approached Suresh Kumar Agarwal, the managing director of CSK Realtors Ltd., offering assistance in exchange for money in an ongoing investigation. The ED urges individuals to verify communications by consulting the 'note on conman' link on its official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)