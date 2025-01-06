Left Menu

Supreme Court Committee Urges Farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal to End Hunger Strike

A Supreme Court-formed committee met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on hunger strike since November 2024, over demands such as legalizing the minimum support price for crops. The committee, aiming to resolve grievances, urged Dallewal to receive medical aid while continuing their research on farmer issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:10 IST
  • India

A Supreme Court-appointed committee convened on Monday with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, urging him to end his indefinite hunger strike for medical reasons.

Dallewal, spearheading the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, has been striking since late November 2024 at the Punjab-Haryana border, making several demands including legal guarantees for crop pricing.

The committee, led by Justice (retd) Nawab Singh, emphasized that while they cannot enforce the strike's end, Dallewal's health remains a priority. The panel plans to submit detailed analysis to the Supreme Court and continues to engage with farmers directly on their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

