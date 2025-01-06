Left Menu

Trapped in Tragedy: Assam Coal Mine Flooding

A flood in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district has trapped an unspecified number of workers. Rescue efforts by local authorities, the army, and NDRF teams are underway. The Chief Minister has expressed concern. Exact details remain unclear as rescue operations continue under challenging conditions.

  • India

A sudden flood in a coal mine in Dima Hasao district, Assam, has reportedly trapped numerous workers, with rescue teams rushing to the scene to save lives.

Located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, the mine witnessed an unexpected influx of water, rendering escape impossible for around 15 workers, although official confirmations are pending.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alarmed by the situation, mentioned that the army, alongside NDRF and SDRF, has been dispatched to bolster rescue operations, which commenced instantly amid daunting circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

