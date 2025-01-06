Trapped in Tragedy: Assam Coal Mine Flooding

A sudden flood in a coal mine in Dima Hasao district, Assam, has reportedly trapped numerous workers, with rescue teams rushing to the scene to save lives.

Located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, the mine witnessed an unexpected influx of water, rendering escape impossible for around 15 workers, although official confirmations are pending.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alarmed by the situation, mentioned that the army, alongside NDRF and SDRF, has been dispatched to bolster rescue operations, which commenced instantly amid daunting circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)