Madhya Pradesh High Court Blocks Misleading Media on Bhopal Toxic Waste

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has denied new orders for disposing of Union Carbide's hazardous waste, leaving the state to ensure safe disposal. Resistance stems from public backlash to proposed waste incineration in Pithampur amid fears of environmental disaster, worsened by misleading media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court denied issuing fresh orders for the disposal of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory, mandating the state government to manage it safely. The decision came amidst concerns over environmental hazards, with heightened public unrest fueled by incorrect media reports.

Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, upon reviewing a 2004 petition, reiterated the need to dispose of the waste in line with previous directives. The toxic material was relocated under security to Pithampur, but the move faced opposition from local residents apprehensive about potential industrial disasters.

The court reprimanded media outlets for issuing misleading reports, advising caution to prevent sowing panic. The state government has been given six weeks to comply with earlier orders, with repercussions looming if the hazardous waste isn't handled responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

