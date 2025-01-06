High-Stakes Arrest of New Year's Eve Murder Suspect
A man named Neeraj was arrested after a shootout with police in Ghaziabad for allegedly killing his niece on New Year's Eve. During the encounter, he was injured and confessed to the crime. The police recovered a knife and a pistol from his possession. Investigations continue.
Police in Ghaziabad have arrested a man named Neeraj, accused of murdering his 20-year-old niece on New Year's Eve. His capture followed a dramatic gunfight with law enforcement on Monday.
Neeraj, who suffered a bullet wound to his leg during the encounter, allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting to carrying both the knife used in the murder and a pistol, intending to dispose of them.
This arrest follows the discovery that Neeraj and his niece, Soni, had a close relationship, which soured following her arranged marriage. Further investigations are ongoing, according to official sources.
