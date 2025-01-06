Left Menu

High-Stakes Arrest of New Year's Eve Murder Suspect

A man named Neeraj was arrested after a shootout with police in Ghaziabad for allegedly killing his niece on New Year's Eve. During the encounter, he was injured and confessed to the crime. The police recovered a knife and a pistol from his possession. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:11 IST
High-Stakes Arrest of New Year's Eve Murder Suspect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Ghaziabad have arrested a man named Neeraj, accused of murdering his 20-year-old niece on New Year's Eve. His capture followed a dramatic gunfight with law enforcement on Monday.

Neeraj, who suffered a bullet wound to his leg during the encounter, allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting to carrying both the knife used in the murder and a pistol, intending to dispose of them.

This arrest follows the discovery that Neeraj and his niece, Soni, had a close relationship, which soured following her arranged marriage. Further investigations are ongoing, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025