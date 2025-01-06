Alleged Assault in Abandoned Hostel Raises Concerns at Medical College

An alleged rape at a government medical college has brought the issue of campus safety to the forefront in Gwalior. A 25-year-old junior doctor reportedly assaulted his female colleague in an old, unused hostel on the premises of Gajraraja Medical College.

Authorities disclosed that the alleged incident took place on Sunday. Following the victim's complaint at the Kampu police station, the accused, who shares the same age and professional standing as the victim, was detained. He is accused of luring the victim to the abandoned facility where the assault took place.

The City Superintendent of Police, Ashok Jadon, confirmed the suspect and victim were acquainted, having studied together. The victim was preparing for an examination and was staying in the college's girls' hostel at the time of the incident. A case has been filed, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)