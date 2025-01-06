Left Menu

UN Condemns Attack on Gaza Food Convoy

The U.N. World Food Programme condemned what it termed as a 'horrifying incident' where Israeli forces allegedly fired on one of its convoys in Gaza. The convoy was immobilized but unharmed, despite having prior security clearance. Calls for improved security for aid operations ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:50 IST
UN Condemns Attack on Gaza Food Convoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) voiced strong condemnation today, following an alarming incident involving Israeli forces allegedly opening fire on a WFP convoy in Gaza. Described as a 'horrifying incident,' the attack took place despite the vehicles being clearly marked and possessing security clearance.

On Sunday, the convoy, consisting of three vehicles and eight staff members, was traveling from central Gaza to Gaza City when it was hit by 16 bullets near Wadi Gaza checkpoint. Fortunately, while the convoy was immobilized, none of the personnel were injured.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the event. In a statement, WFP emphasized the perilous conditions under which they operate, urging for improved security to ensure aid delivery can proceed unhindered. This incident reflects ongoing tensions as international aid efforts face disruptions amid Israeli military actions targeting Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025