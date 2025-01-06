UN Condemns Attack on Gaza Food Convoy
The U.N. World Food Programme condemned what it termed as a 'horrifying incident' where Israeli forces allegedly fired on one of its convoys in Gaza. The convoy was immobilized but unharmed, despite having prior security clearance. Calls for improved security for aid operations ensued.
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) voiced strong condemnation today, following an alarming incident involving Israeli forces allegedly opening fire on a WFP convoy in Gaza. Described as a 'horrifying incident,' the attack took place despite the vehicles being clearly marked and possessing security clearance.
On Sunday, the convoy, consisting of three vehicles and eight staff members, was traveling from central Gaza to Gaza City when it was hit by 16 bullets near Wadi Gaza checkpoint. Fortunately, while the convoy was immobilized, none of the personnel were injured.
The Israeli military has not yet commented on the event. In a statement, WFP emphasized the perilous conditions under which they operate, urging for improved security to ensure aid delivery can proceed unhindered. This incident reflects ongoing tensions as international aid efforts face disruptions amid Israeli military actions targeting Hamas militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
