Vijaysai Reddy Responds to ED Inquiry in Alleged Kakinada Port Scam

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a case alleging acquisition of stakes in Kakinada Seaports and SEZ through coercion. Denying the charges, he called it a political diversion by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister. Reddy faced 25 questions and denied links to the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:55 IST
In a significant development, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with charges related to the alleged coercive acquisition of stakes in Kakinada Seaports Limited and Kakinada SEZ Limited.

Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department has filed a case against Reddy and others, including Y Vikranth Reddy, for purportedly using 'coercive' means to obtain shares. Reddy vehemently disputed these accusations, suggesting it was a diversion tactic by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During his interaction with PTI, Reddy disclosed that the ED interrogated him with 25 questions. He clarified his stance, asserting he had no connections with the case's complainant and expressed confidence in his acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

