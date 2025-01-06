Formula-E Race Controversy: BRS Leader K T Rama Rao under ED Lens
BRS leader K T Rama Rao has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities during a Formula-E race in Hyderabad. As Rao seeks time, citing pending High Court verdicts, the case remains central to political discussions in Telangana.
- Country:
- India
BRS leader K T Rama Rao has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities surrounding a Formula-E race in Hyderabad. Scheduled for January 7, Rao has requested more time, pending the High Court's potential verdict on a petition to quash the FIR against him.
The High Court is expected to deliver its decision soon. Meanwhile, the ED's summons stem from allegations of money laundering linked to payments worth approximately Rs 55 crore for the race, some made in foreign currency without proper approvals.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Rao for these irregularities, while Rao denied any corruption. The case has sparked significant political tensions as it unfolds, with allegations also involving potential foreign exchange violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gold Seizure and Alleged Money Laundering Scandal in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi High Court Extends Bail for Expelled BJP Leader Kuldeep Sengar
Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar Amid Fraud Allegations
Calcutta High Court Upholds Doctors' Rights to Protest Amid Festive Season
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Former IAS Probationer in Fraud Case