In an ongoing conflict in Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday significant Russian losses, citing nearly 15,000 fatalities over five months of fighting. The President's claims remain unverified, as Zelenskiy did not provide evidence for the figures.

Ukraine launched a major incursion into the region in August, capturing some ground despite Russia's military recounting the territory. Meanwhile, new offensives commenced, but Ukraine remains tight-lipped about specifics. Approximately 11,000 North Korean troops are reportedly siding with the Russian forces, though unconfirmed by Russia.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed success in neutralizing an advancing Ukrainian force near Berdin city. Simultaneously, Russian gains were reported in eastern Ukraine, notably capturing Kurakhove, a detail Zelenskiy omitted in his address. Meanwhile, Ukraine established a buffer zone, impeding Russian strategic deployments across key fronts.

