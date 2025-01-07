Left Menu

Tragedy at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman: Explosion Near Abuja School

A suspected bomb explosion at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School near Abuja resulted in two deaths and two injuries, according to local police. The incident took place on Monday, creating a tense atmosphere in the nearby village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A suspected bomb explosion occurred at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School near Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and injuries to two others, police reported.

Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the Territory of Abuja police, confirmed the incident that has since cast a shadow of fear over the small village community.

Authorities are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and ensure the safety of residents and students in the area, as the nation grapples with concerns over security and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

