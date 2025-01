Russia announced on Monday that its military has achieved vital gains in eastern Ukraine, specifically capturing the strategically important town of Kurakhove. This comes amid a persistent Ukrainian offensive in the Russian Kursk region, where intense fighting continues for the second consecutive day.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged Moscow's heavy losses over the past five months in the disputable Kursk area. Despite Russia's claim of capturing Kurakhove, Ukrainian forces, supported by Western allies, are determined to maintain their gains and possibly leverage them in peace negotiations.

In response to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk, which reportedly inflicted significant Russian casualties, the international community, including the United States, Britain, and the European Union, has reiterated its commitment to Kyiv. The support includes increased security assistance aimed at strengthening Ukraine's battlefield stance.

