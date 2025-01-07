Left Menu

U.S. Military Strikes Hit ISIS Hard in Iraq and Syria

Recent operations led by the U.S. military in Iraq and Syria have resulted in the death of a non-U.S. coalition soldier and the wounding of two others. In Syria, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured an ISIS attack cell leader, signaling ongoing efforts against the militant group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 02:41 IST
U.S. Military Strikes Hit ISIS Hard in Iraq and Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military announced on Monday that its recent operations targeting Islamic State in Iraq have resulted in the death of a non-U.S. coalition soldier and injuries to two additional non-U.S. personnel. These operations underline the persistent threat posed by the militant group in the region.

In Syria, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces executed a series of operations against Islamic State militants. A significant outcome was the capture of an ISIS attack cell leader, according to the U.S. military's Central Command. This capture underscores the continued pressure being applied by coalition forces to dismantle ISIS networks.

U.S. officials have reportedly indicated that Islamic State is attempting to stage a comeback in Syria, particularly following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last December. The ongoing operations are part of a broader strategy to prevent such resurgence and maintain regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025