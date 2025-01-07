U.S. Military Strikes Hit ISIS Hard in Iraq and Syria

The U.S. military announced on Monday that its recent operations targeting Islamic State in Iraq have resulted in the death of a non-U.S. coalition soldier and injuries to two additional non-U.S. personnel. These operations underline the persistent threat posed by the militant group in the region.

In Syria, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces executed a series of operations against Islamic State militants. A significant outcome was the capture of an ISIS attack cell leader, according to the U.S. military's Central Command. This capture underscores the continued pressure being applied by coalition forces to dismantle ISIS networks.

U.S. officials have reportedly indicated that Islamic State is attempting to stage a comeback in Syria, particularly following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last December. The ongoing operations are part of a broader strategy to prevent such resurgence and maintain regional stability.

