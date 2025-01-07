Indian Companies Face Charges in Fentanyl Precursor Scheme
Two Indian companies, Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals, along with Raxuter's senior executive Bhavesh Lathiya, have been charged with conspiring to distribute and import fentanyl precursors to the U.S. This marks the first instance of Indian enterprises facing such charges, as fentanyl continues to pose a significant threat.
Two Indian companies, Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals, have been implicated in criminal schemes to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States. The charges highlight a concerning escalation in global drug trafficking.
Bhavesh Lathiya, a key figure and executive at Raxuter Chemicals, was apprehended in New York on January 4, facing charges that could lead to a 53-year prison sentence. Lathiya is currently detained, awaiting trial under the order of US Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo.
This case is notable as it's possibly the first time Indian conglomerates have been indicted for the distribution and importation of fentanyl precursors into the U.S., a nation grappling with the opioid crisis. Federal authorities underline the need to curb the production of this potent, addictive substance.
