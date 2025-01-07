Biden's Guantanamo Bay Closure Effort Marks Milestone

In a major development, the Biden administration has successfully halved the number of detainees at the Guantanamo Bay detention center by sending 11 prisoners to Oman. The U.S. military confirmed the transfer, leaving only 15 detainees at the facility as efforts to close the controversial site intensified.

Guantanamo Bay, opened in 2002 under President Bush, was designed to hold terrorism suspects during the War on Terror. At its peak in 2003, the facility housed around 680 prisoners. The recent transfer involved individuals from Yemen, reflecting ongoing diplomatic collaborations, notably with Oman, in reducing detainee numbers.

The move comes amidst years of criticism from human rights groups regarding potential international human rights law violations at the camp. The Pentagon also disclosed the names of the transferred men and indicated future plans for the remaining detainees, three of whom are eligible for transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)