Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

On Monday, Minneapolis reached an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department for comprehensive reforms to its police department, following a damning federal investigation. The investigation began after the 2020 murder of George Floyd and revealed systemic civil rights violations by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The agreement, known as a consent decree, has been approved unanimously by the city council but awaits federal judicial consent. It sets forth a series of reforms aimed at curbing police violence and discrimination, particularly against Black and Native American communities, and includes independent external monitoring.

With potential changes looming as the new Trump administration takes office, there is uncertainty regarding the future oversight of the settlement. The agreement is part of broader efforts to prevent police misconduct and ensure accountability, following a broader pattern-or-practice investigation by the Justice Department.

