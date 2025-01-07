North Korea's Hypersonic Leap: Kim Jong Un's Bold Missile Test

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, announced the successful test of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, indicating a push to boost the nation's nuclear and missile capabilities. The test marks the first launch since November 5 and occurred during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Korea.

The missile, according to North Korean state media KCNA, flew 1,500 kilometers at 12 times the speed of sound and showcased the ability to maneuver mid-flight. While South Korea's military expressed skepticism regarding some of these claims, detailed analysis with the United States is underway.

The launch is seen as a continuation of North Korea's efforts to develop solid-fuel intermediate-range missiles, amid growing concerns over Pyongyang's missile technology advancements. This development raises alarms over regional security dynamics and emphasizes Kim's commitment to enhancing his military arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)