Tragic Plight in Assam: Miners Trapped in Flooded Coal Mine
Three miners are feared dead as rescue teams work to free nine trapped in a flooded coal mine in Assam's remote Dima Hasao district. The incident, caused by hitting an internal water channel, has mobilized divers, helicopters, and engineers for a challenging rescue operation.
Three miners are feared dead after being trapped in a flooded coal mine in India's Assam state. Authorities struggle to recover the bodies, while full-scale rescue efforts, including army divers and helicopters, aim to save a total of nine miners confined since Monday.
Rescue images shared by the army display the urgency and challenge faced by teams using ropes, cranes, and other equipment at the flooded mine site. The disaster is reminiscent of frequent incidents in India's northeast, where illegal mining practices heighten dangers.
District police chief Mayank Kumar indicated the flooding originated internally after miners may have pierced a water channel within the mine. An unfortunate reminder of the 2019 Meghalaya tragedy, this current situation prompts bolstered rescue actions in Dima Hasao district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Express' New Surat-Bangkok Route: A Toast to Success
Tribute to Charan Singh: Champion of Indian Agriculture
Sam Konstas: Australia's Young Hope Against India in Boxing Day Test
India's Future Investors: A New Era in Financial Literacy Television
Indian Boxing on the Ropes: A Year of Turbulence and Transition