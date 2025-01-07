Left Menu

Tragic Plight in Assam: Miners Trapped in Flooded Coal Mine

Three miners are feared dead as rescue teams work to free nine trapped in a flooded coal mine in Assam's remote Dima Hasao district. The incident, caused by hitting an internal water channel, has mobilized divers, helicopters, and engineers for a challenging rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:32 IST
Tragic Plight in Assam: Miners Trapped in Flooded Coal Mine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three miners are feared dead after being trapped in a flooded coal mine in India's Assam state. Authorities struggle to recover the bodies, while full-scale rescue efforts, including army divers and helicopters, aim to save a total of nine miners confined since Monday.

Rescue images shared by the army display the urgency and challenge faced by teams using ropes, cranes, and other equipment at the flooded mine site. The disaster is reminiscent of frequent incidents in India's northeast, where illegal mining practices heighten dangers.

District police chief Mayank Kumar indicated the flooding originated internally after miners may have pierced a water channel within the mine. An unfortunate reminder of the 2019 Meghalaya tragedy, this current situation prompts bolstered rescue actions in Dima Hasao district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025