Tragic Plight in Assam: Miners Trapped in Flooded Coal Mine

Three miners are feared dead after being trapped in a flooded coal mine in India's Assam state. Authorities struggle to recover the bodies, while full-scale rescue efforts, including army divers and helicopters, aim to save a total of nine miners confined since Monday.

Rescue images shared by the army display the urgency and challenge faced by teams using ropes, cranes, and other equipment at the flooded mine site. The disaster is reminiscent of frequent incidents in India's northeast, where illegal mining practices heighten dangers.

District police chief Mayank Kumar indicated the flooding originated internally after miners may have pierced a water channel within the mine. An unfortunate reminder of the 2019 Meghalaya tragedy, this current situation prompts bolstered rescue actions in Dima Hasao district.

(With inputs from agencies.)