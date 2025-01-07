Justice Served: RSS Workers Sentenced for 2005 Political Murder

In a long-awaited verdict, a court in Thalassery has sentenced nine RSS workers to life imprisonment for the murder of a CPI(M) worker that occurred nearly two decades ago. The incident took place amid political tensions in north Kerala.

Rijith Sankaran, a 25-year-old CPI(M) activist, was attacked near a Chunda temple on October 3, 2005. According to the prosecution, RSS workers ambushed him and his friends, leaving Rijith dead and three others injured.

The court held the accused culpable under several charges of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and unlawful assembly. The judgment brings closure to a case that has lingered in the courts since the early 2000s.

