Trump's Economic Concerns: A Test for U.S.-China Relations

China's foreign ministry has acknowledged the significant attention it is giving to recent remarks made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has expressed optimism about his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping but emphasized the necessity for a balanced economic partnership between the two nations.

Trump reiterated that the current economic practices are detrimental to the U.S., highlighting a perceived bias in their bilateral trade relations. He stressed the need for fairness, describing it as a 'two-way street.'

While Chinese officials did not verify any direct communication between Trump and Xi through their aides, they confirmed ongoing discussions through various channels to maintain diplomatic communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)