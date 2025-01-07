Seattle Police Officer Fired After Fatal Collision with Indian Student

In a landmark decision, Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave has been dismissed after his patrol vehicle fatally hit Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023. The officer was reportedly driving at excessive speed while responding to an emergency call.

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability discovered multiple violations of departmental policies by Officer Dave, leading to his termination as confirmed by Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr. The dismissal follows the firing of another officer, Daniel Auderer, for insensitive remarks about the incident.

The Indian Consulate in Seattle remains actively involved, ensuring that justice is served for Kandula's family. They and Kandula's family are closely following the ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.

