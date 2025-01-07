Left Menu

Seattle Police Officer Fired After Fatal Collision with Indian Student

Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, responsible for the fatal accident involving Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, was fired for violating department policies. Kandula was killed after being struck by Dave's speeding patrol vehicle. Kandula's family and the Indian Consulate demand justice, as additional officer misconduct surfaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:21 IST
Seattle Police Officer Fired After Fatal Collision with Indian Student
Officer
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave has been dismissed after his patrol vehicle fatally hit Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023. The officer was reportedly driving at excessive speed while responding to an emergency call.

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability discovered multiple violations of departmental policies by Officer Dave, leading to his termination as confirmed by Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr. The dismissal follows the firing of another officer, Daniel Auderer, for insensitive remarks about the incident.

The Indian Consulate in Seattle remains actively involved, ensuring that justice is served for Kandula's family. They and Kandula's family are closely following the ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025