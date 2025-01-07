Left Menu

Youth Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Toddler in Bareilly

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in a village within the Cantt police station limits in Bareilly district. The crime was reported after the girl's uncle noticed her absence. Police apprehended the suspect after a chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:45 IST
Youth Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Toddler in Bareilly
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident from Bareilly district, a 22-year-old individual has been apprehended on charges of raping a three-year-old girl. The incident occurred in a village within the Cantt police station limits.

According to police reports, the accused attempted to flee the scene but was caught by officers after a chase. Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava detailed that the suspect had lured the child with promises of toffees and chips.

The child's uncle raised the alarm when she didn't return home, leading to her discovery in a field unconscious nearly a kilometre and a half from her house. Following the family's report, police tracked the suspect to Transport Nagar, where he was apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

