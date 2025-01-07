Youth Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Toddler in Bareilly

In a disturbing incident from Bareilly district, a 22-year-old individual has been apprehended on charges of raping a three-year-old girl. The incident occurred in a village within the Cantt police station limits.

According to police reports, the accused attempted to flee the scene but was caught by officers after a chase. Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava detailed that the suspect had lured the child with promises of toffees and chips.

The child's uncle raised the alarm when she didn't return home, leading to her discovery in a field unconscious nearly a kilometre and a half from her house. Following the family's report, police tracked the suspect to Transport Nagar, where he was apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)