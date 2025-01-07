Left Menu

Daring Encounter in Patna: Two Dacoits Killed, Policeman Injured

An encounter in Patna, Bihar, resulted in the deaths of two dacoits and injuries to a policeman. Occurring in Hinduni, one associate was arrested, while others escaped. The deceased were previously wanted for crimes such as robbery. A manhunt is ongoing to capture the fleeing gang members.

Updated: 07-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:57 IST
In a dramatic encounter in Patna district, Bihar, police forces clashed with notorious dacoits, resulting in the deaths of two criminals and leaving a policeman injured. The incident unfolded in the Hinduni area under the Phulwari Sharif police jurisdiction on Monday night, as reported by law enforcement officials on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Vivek and Lal Dahin, hailed from the Nalanda district. Acting on intelligence about gang activity in the area, a police team initiated a raid, during which gunfire was exchanged. Superintendent of Police Sharat R S confirmed that a sub-inspector was among the injured.

While one associate of the gang was apprehended, other members managed to flee, prompting a manhunt. Initial investigations reveal the deceased were involved in multiple robbery cases. The injured officer is stable and receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

